Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 337,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

