argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of ARGX opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.95. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

