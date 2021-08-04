Arion Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $39,076.56 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.94 or 0.99711096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00838751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,376,109 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.