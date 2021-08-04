Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Reaches $60,587.30

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $60,587.30 and $10.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.91 or 0.06566214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.84 or 0.01407618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00361927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00129598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00589967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00356793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00301139 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

