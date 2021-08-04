Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Buys C$16,772.00 in Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Colin Sutherland bought 3,500 shares of Arizona Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,143,344.

Shares of AMC opened at C$4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.75. The firm has a market cap of C$364.44 million and a P/E ratio of -27.89. Arizona Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$5.55.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

