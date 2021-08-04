Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $128.93 on Monday. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

