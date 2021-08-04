Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.