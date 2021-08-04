ARMOR (ARMOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,123,785 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.