Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.