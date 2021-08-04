Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 837,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,473. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 85,600 shares valued at $4,645,600. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

