Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 3.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $68.61. Approximately 2,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,748,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 85,600 shares worth $4,645,600. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

