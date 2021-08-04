ASD Price Hits $0.35 (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $257.98 million and $3.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

