Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $683.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.20 million and the highest is $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

