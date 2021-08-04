Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

AWH stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

