Asset Management Advisors LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 524,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for 5.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,426,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,543. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

