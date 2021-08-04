AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

