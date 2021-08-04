Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.93 ($21.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

