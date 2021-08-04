Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%.

NYSE AIZ traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 452,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Assurant alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.