Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) vs. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Critical Survey

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Astra Space alerts:

25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astra Space and Expedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $5.20 billion 4.38 -$2.61 billion ($9.95) -15.56

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expedia Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astra Space and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expedia Group 0 11 14 0 2.56

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group -44.59% -46.51% -6.80%

Summary

Astra Space beats Expedia Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.