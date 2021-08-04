ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ATCO traded as high as C$44.93 and last traded at C$44.11, with a volume of 215448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.61.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

