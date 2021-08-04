Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $16,567.61 and approximately $29.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.59 or 0.06703489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.01378778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00360961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00128853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00591660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00355014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00299706 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,221,108 coins and its circulating supply is 42,361,954 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.