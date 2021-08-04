Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 515,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

