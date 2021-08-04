Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

