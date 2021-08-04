Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Get Audacy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

AUD opened at $3.40 on Monday. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audacy (AUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.