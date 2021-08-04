Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AUPH stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

