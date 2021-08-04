Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by 56.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.45. 74,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,541. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

