Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.
Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by 56.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years.
Shares of ADP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.45. 74,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,541. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.
In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
