AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

