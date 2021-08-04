Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce sales of $154.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.75 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -220.87 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,334 shares of company stock worth $15,734,895 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

