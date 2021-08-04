Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Holdings Raised by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for 1.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders sold a total of 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 7,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,473. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

