Avalon Advisory Group Sells 3,356 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,705. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

