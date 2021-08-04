AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.80. 5,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.57. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.