Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

