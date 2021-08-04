Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

