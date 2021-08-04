Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.