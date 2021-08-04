Axiom European Financial Debt Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AXI stock opened at GBX 94.73 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.93. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 1 year low of GBX 75.25 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31).

