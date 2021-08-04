Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -215.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock worth $1,046,693 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.