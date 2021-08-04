Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.22

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 71580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.65.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

