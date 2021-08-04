B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.