B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.39 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

