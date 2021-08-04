B. Riley Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $71.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

