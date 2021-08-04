Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Shares of BBVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 125,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,615. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
