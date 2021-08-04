Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 125,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,615. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.