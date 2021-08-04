Bank of America Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $46.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.73.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $70,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.