Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BKRIY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

