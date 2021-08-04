Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 33,853 SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SNES opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. SenesTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.54% and a negative net margin of 2,241.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

