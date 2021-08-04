Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $45,000 in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

