Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $45,000 in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
