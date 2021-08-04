Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $49,000 in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

COMS stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

