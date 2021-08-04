Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $52,000 Investment in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

