Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

