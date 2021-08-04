Barclays Begins Coverage on Capita (LON:CPI)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPI. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

CPI stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34.71 ($0.45). 5,970,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,526. The stock has a market cap of £584.61 million and a P/E ratio of 43.39. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders acquired 331,398 shares of company stock worth $13,113,496 in the last ninety days.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

