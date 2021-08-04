Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BCS stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 256.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 386,525 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

